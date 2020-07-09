All apartments in Baltimore
2617 W COLD SPRING LANE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

2617 W COLD SPRING LANE

2617 West Cold Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2617 West Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Townhouse top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen with stone counter tops, updated appliances and access from the kitchen, to the rear yard where there is a parking space. First floor also offers a convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. Lower level is good for your storage with an updated gas furnace and water heater out of your way. Application fee is $50. for each adult. No pets pleases. Application forms are available in the kitchen when you tour the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have any available units?
2617 W COLD SPRING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have?
Some of 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2617 W COLD SPRING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE offers parking.
Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have a pool?
No, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have accessible units?
No, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 W COLD SPRING LANE has units with dishwashers.

