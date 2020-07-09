2617 W COLD SPRING LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated Townhouse top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen with stone counter tops, updated appliances and access from the kitchen, to the rear yard where there is a parking space. First floor also offers a convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. Lower level is good for your storage with an updated gas furnace and water heater out of your way. Application fee is $50. for each adult. No pets pleases. Application forms are available in the kitchen when you tour the home.