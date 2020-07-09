2617 W COLD SPRING LANE

Amenities
Updated Townhouse top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen with stone counter tops, updated appliances and access from the kitchen, to the rear yard where there is a parking space. First floor also offers a convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. Lower level is good for your storage with an updated gas furnace and water heater out of your way. Application fee is $50. for each adult. No pets pleases. Application forms are available in the kitchen when you tour the home.