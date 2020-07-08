All apartments in Baltimore
2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE
2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE

2614 Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Hampden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect rental home in Remington. Walk to R House, close to Johns Hopkins and MICA. Brand new, never been lived in, three bedroom with three and a half bathrooms. Great layout for roommates, two equal sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as laundry on the top floor. Open spacious main level with exposed brick, hardwood floors, powder room and upgraded kitchen with stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level with third bedroom and additional full bathroom. High efficiency central heating and air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have any available units?
2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 HAMPDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

