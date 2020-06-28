All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

2601 N HOWARD

2601 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
$500 sign-on bonus to any qualified tenant. Come check out this amazing top floor corner loft apartment in one of Baltimore's hottest neighborhoods! Exposed brick, windows on three sides, and a skylight create an airy living space! Tall ceilings and tons of charm, guaranteed you'll fall in love immediately. Professionally managed by the seawall, who has been fantastic and extremely responsive. We love the apartment, just found a house nearby! This unit has 1 1/2 baths along with washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and a fridge. The building features a gym, FREE GATED PARKING, secure mailroom, courtyard with fireplace, common grill, conference room with printer, and so much more! This unit has tons of space and storage areas, great for 1 or 2 people to live in. Super Convenient location. Walk to Hopkins University, R House, Clavel, Sweet 27, Charmington's is literally on your doorstep! Minutes to I83, downtown/Towson in 15 minutes. Available late August/early Sept. Can be flexible. HUGE $300 discount for teachers only. Rental rate is $1453 for teachers and $1753 for all others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 N HOWARD have any available units?
2601 N HOWARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 N HOWARD have?
Some of 2601 N HOWARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 N HOWARD currently offering any rent specials?
2601 N HOWARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 N HOWARD pet-friendly?
No, 2601 N HOWARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2601 N HOWARD offer parking?
Yes, 2601 N HOWARD offers parking.
Does 2601 N HOWARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 N HOWARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 N HOWARD have a pool?
No, 2601 N HOWARD does not have a pool.
Does 2601 N HOWARD have accessible units?
No, 2601 N HOWARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 N HOWARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 N HOWARD has units with dishwashers.
