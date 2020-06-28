2601 N HOWARD

Amenities

$500 sign-on bonus to any qualified tenant. Come check out this amazing top floor corner loft apartment in one of Baltimore's hottest neighborhoods! Exposed brick, windows on three sides, and a skylight create an airy living space! Tall ceilings and tons of charm, guaranteed you'll fall in love immediately. Professionally managed by the seawall, who has been fantastic and extremely responsive. We love the apartment, just found a house nearby! This unit has 1 1/2 baths along with washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and a fridge. The building features a gym, FREE GATED PARKING, secure mailroom, courtyard with fireplace, common grill, conference room with printer, and so much more! This unit has tons of space and storage areas, great for 1 or 2 people to live in. Super Convenient location. Walk to Hopkins University, R House, Clavel, Sweet 27, Charmington's is literally on your doorstep! Minutes to I83, downtown/Towson in 15 minutes. Available late August/early Sept. Can be flexible. HUGE $300 discount for teachers only. Rental rate is $1453 for teachers and $1753 for all others.