All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2600 St Benedict St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2600 St Benedict St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

2600 St Benedict St

2600 Saint Benedict Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Saint Benedict Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2600 Block St. Benedict St Baltimore, MD 21223. $950-$1150 Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom Home!!!! Ceiling fans, W&D gas forced air heat, microwave, wide entry door and fenced in backyard. Must see this 3 Bedroom home with exposed brick, gourmet kitchen with over-the-range microwave, bamboo floors, etc... Private backyard with deck, full basement, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, lead-free. Close to public transportation and shopping. Section 8-friendly landlord. Call to schedule an appointment today! In the Mill Hill neighborhood in Baltimore. Nearby parks include Wilkins Avenue Recreation Center, Gwynns Falls Recreation Center and Hilton Recreation Center. 2600 Block Saint Benedict St has a Walk Score of 73 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 St Benedict St have any available units?
2600 St Benedict St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 St Benedict St have?
Some of 2600 St Benedict St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 St Benedict St currently offering any rent specials?
2600 St Benedict St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 St Benedict St pet-friendly?
No, 2600 St Benedict St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2600 St Benedict St offer parking?
No, 2600 St Benedict St does not offer parking.
Does 2600 St Benedict St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 St Benedict St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 St Benedict St have a pool?
No, 2600 St Benedict St does not have a pool.
Does 2600 St Benedict St have accessible units?
No, 2600 St Benedict St does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 St Benedict St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 St Benedict St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland