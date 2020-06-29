2600 St Benedict St

Amenities

2600 Block St. Benedict St Baltimore, MD 21223. $950-$1150 Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom Home!!!! Ceiling fans, W&D gas forced air heat, microwave, wide entry door and fenced in backyard. Must see this 3 Bedroom home with exposed brick, gourmet kitchen with over-the-range microwave, bamboo floors, etc... Private backyard with deck, full basement, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, lead-free. Close to public transportation and shopping. Section 8-friendly landlord. Call to schedule an appointment today! In the Mill Hill neighborhood in Baltimore. Nearby parks include Wilkins Avenue Recreation Center, Gwynns Falls Recreation Center and Hilton Recreation Center. 2600 Block Saint Benedict St has a Walk Score of 73 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.