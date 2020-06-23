260 S Robinson St

Amenities

Beautiful rehabbed row home with a lot of natural light in a friendly Patterson Park neighborhood less than a block from the park. Inside, you'll find two bedrooms with a fully finished basement , two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on the first floor, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and historic millwork details can be found throughout the home. Outside, enjoy a two-story rooftop deck with park and city views. The first floor backyard is fenced in and offers plenty of room for a garden or grilling area. A spacious laundry room and separate storage area are conveniently located in the basement. The home is equipped with a smart thermostat and a pre-installed security system for tenant's use. Parking in this neighborhood is convenient and more plentiful than in other areas of Canton; there is plenty of parking typically available on the block and the home is close to the cross street, providing more parking spaces