All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 260 S Robinson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
260 S Robinson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 S Robinson St

260 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful rehabbed row home with a lot of natural light in a friendly Patterson Park neighborhood less than a block from the park. Inside, you'll find two bedrooms with a fully finished basement , two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on the first floor, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and historic millwork details can be found throughout the home. Outside, enjoy a two-story rooftop deck with park and city views. The first floor backyard is fenced in and offers plenty of room for a garden or grilling area. A spacious laundry room and separate storage area are conveniently located in the basement. The home is equipped with a smart thermostat and a pre-installed security system for tenant's use. Parking in this neighborhood is convenient and more plentiful than in other areas of Canton; there is plenty of parking typically available on the block and the home is close to the cross street, providing more parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 S Robinson St have any available units?
260 S Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 S Robinson St have?
Some of 260 S Robinson St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 S Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
260 S Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 S Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 260 S Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 260 S Robinson St offer parking?
Yes, 260 S Robinson St offers parking.
Does 260 S Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 S Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 S Robinson St have a pool?
No, 260 S Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 260 S Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 260 S Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 260 S Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 S Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland