Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

HOLLINS MARKET! 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse ready for a new tenant! Home has new appliances, paint, and carpet. This unit has a full size washing machine/dryer on bedroom level. Two blocks from University of Maryland and the Bio Technology Park. Quiet street with plenty of street parking. Pets on case by case basis.