GORGEOUS Greenspring rowhome now available for rent! 3 bd, 1.5 ba that has been fully renovated with central AC and forced heat. Brand new flooring throughout and freshly painted. Large rooms and beautifully renovated baths. Property boasts a deck overlooking backyard. Parking in rear of property. Conveniently located near Loyola University, Sinai Hospital, 83 and many other fantastic Baltimore locations! LEAD FREE! Schedule your appointment today!