All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2528 W. Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2528 W. Franklin St
Last updated September 29 2019 at 8:44 AM

2528 W. Franklin St

2528 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2528 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New renovated townhouse with three bedrooms and two full bathroom in a very convenient location. Marc train station is tow blocks and bus stop is just at front of the house. House has front porch and fenced back yard. 15min to downtown. Parking is free at the front of the house or side of the building.
Requirement: 1. Stable income which is 3
times of the rent.
2. Picture ID.
3. application fee $25 for credit,
background, and rental
history check.
4. If you have bad credit and
eviction history, no need to
apply
5. If has pets, $100 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 W. Franklin St have any available units?
2528 W. Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 W. Franklin St have?
Some of 2528 W. Franklin St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 W. Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2528 W. Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 W. Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 W. Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 2528 W. Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 2528 W. Franklin St offers parking.
Does 2528 W. Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 W. Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 W. Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2528 W. Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2528 W. Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2528 W. Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 W. Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 W. Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland