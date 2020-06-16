2528 W. Franklin St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New renovated townhouse with three bedrooms and two full bathroom in a very convenient location. Marc train station is tow blocks and bus stop is just at front of the house. House has front porch and fenced back yard. 15min to downtown. Parking is free at the front of the house or side of the building.

Requirement: 1. Stable income which is 3

times of the rent.

2. Picture ID.

3. application fee $25 for credit,

background, and rental

history check.

4. If you have bad credit and

eviction history, no need to

apply

5. If has pets, $100 per pet deposit