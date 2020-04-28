2522 Maryland Avenue

Amenities
Winter designed House (Fireplace included)
Huge 2800 sq ft 4 Story Brownstone in Charles Village.
*Pet-Friendly
*House for up to 6 roommates
*Renovated with Natural Woodwork & Pocket Doors
*High Ceilings
*Huge Rooms with Large Windows
*Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters
*2nd kitchen on the 3rd floor perfect for roommates
*4 Decorative Fireplaces
*Designer Paint Colors
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer/Dryer
*Unfinished Basement for lots of storage
*Parking Pad
*Dishwasher
*High speed internet
*Laundry room / hookups
*Oven / range
*Walk-in closets
*Near to John Hopkins University, Charmingtons Coffee Shop, Single Carrot Theater and Penn Station
*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)
Large house with all essential features for luxurious living and Located in Charles Village
UNIT FEATURES---
Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - oil, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets