Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

2522 Maryland Avenue

2522 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Winter designed House (Fireplace included)

Huge 2800 sq ft 4 Story Brownstone in Charles Village.

*Pet-Friendly
*House for up to 6 roommates
*Renovated with Natural Woodwork & Pocket Doors
*High Ceilings
*Huge Rooms with Large Windows
*Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters
*2nd kitchen on the 3rd floor perfect for roommates
*4 Decorative Fireplaces
*Designer Paint Colors
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer/Dryer
*Unfinished Basement for lots of storage
*Parking Pad
*Dishwasher
*High speed internet
*Laundry room / hookups
*Oven / range
*Walk-in closets
*Near to John Hopkins University, Charmingtons Coffee Shop, Single Carrot Theater and Penn Station
*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)

Large house with all essential features for luxurious living and Located in Charles Village

UNIT FEATURES---

Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - oil, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
2522 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 2522 Maryland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2522 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
