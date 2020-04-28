2522 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Winter designed House (Fireplace included)



Huge 2800 sq ft 4 Story Brownstone in Charles Village.



*Pet-Friendly

*House for up to 6 roommates

*Renovated with Natural Woodwork & Pocket Doors

*High Ceilings

*Huge Rooms with Large Windows

*Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters

*2nd kitchen on the 3rd floor perfect for roommates

*4 Decorative Fireplaces

*Designer Paint Colors

*Energy Efficient Windows

*Washer/Dryer

*Unfinished Basement for lots of storage

*Parking Pad

*Dishwasher

*High speed internet

*Laundry room / hookups

*Oven / range

*Walk-in closets

*Near to John Hopkins University, Charmingtons Coffee Shop, Single Carrot Theater and Penn Station

*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)



Large house with all essential features for luxurious living and Located in Charles Village



UNIT FEATURES---



Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - oil, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets