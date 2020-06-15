2518 McElderry St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

2518 McElderry Street, Baltimore, MD, 21205, US

$1,080

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Newly remodeled home in east Baltimore MD. Home has a washer and dryer. Ceiling fans are throughout the house with ac units in most of the windows in the home. The home also has recess lighting and is move in ready.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Off-street Parking

Hardwood floors

Oven/range

Refrigerator

Storage

Stove

Central Heating

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,080

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

05/31/2019 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098351)