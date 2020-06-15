All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2518 McElderry St

2518 Mcelderry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
2518 McElderry Street, Baltimore, MD, 21205, US
$1,080
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly remodeled home in east Baltimore MD. Home has a washer and dryer. Ceiling fans are throughout the house with ac units in most of the windows in the home. The home also has recess lighting and is move in ready.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
Hardwood floors
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
Central Heating
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,080
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/31/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 McElderry St have any available units?
2518 McElderry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 McElderry St have?
Some of 2518 McElderry St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 McElderry St currently offering any rent specials?
2518 McElderry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 McElderry St pet-friendly?
No, 2518 McElderry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2518 McElderry St offer parking?
Yes, 2518 McElderry St offers parking.
Does 2518 McElderry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 McElderry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 McElderry St have a pool?
No, 2518 McElderry St does not have a pool.
Does 2518 McElderry St have accessible units?
No, 2518 McElderry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 McElderry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 McElderry St does not have units with dishwashers.
