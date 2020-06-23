All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2510 Southern Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 Southern Ave

2510 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Lauraville Gem Awaits You***

Fabulous renovation located in the heart of Hamilton. Featuring Chef Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless-steel appliances, Hardwood flooring through-out the main level, finished basement and a enclosed front porch awaiting you to make this your next home and sit out on in and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.

This will not last long Contact Jhonnette at Blue-Sky Realty today (443841-7408.
Background Screening
No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted
BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.

**Background Screening
** Drug-Free Community
* Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4629866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Southern Ave have any available units?
2510 Southern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Southern Ave have?
Some of 2510 Southern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Southern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Southern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Southern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Southern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2510 Southern Ave offer parking?
No, 2510 Southern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Southern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Southern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Southern Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 Southern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Southern Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 Southern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Southern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Southern Ave has units with dishwashers.
