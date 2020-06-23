2510 Southern Ave

Amenities
***Lauraville Gem Awaits You***
Fabulous renovation located in the heart of Hamilton. Featuring Chef Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless-steel appliances, Hardwood flooring through-out the main level, finished basement and a enclosed front porch awaiting you to make this your next home and sit out on in and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.
This will not last long Contact Jhonnette at Blue-Sky Realty today (443841-7408.
Background Screening
No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted
BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.
**Background Screening
** Drug-Free Community
* Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4629866)