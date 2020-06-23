2510 Southern Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

***Lauraville Gem Awaits You***



Fabulous renovation located in the heart of Hamilton. Featuring Chef Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless-steel appliances, Hardwood flooring through-out the main level, finished basement and a enclosed front porch awaiting you to make this your next home and sit out on in and enjoy the beautiful sunsets.



This will not last long Contact Jhonnette at Blue-Sky Realty today (443841-7408.

Background Screening

No Recent Evictions

No Recent Criminal Activity

Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.

Section 8 Accepted

BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.



**Background Screening

** Drug-Free Community

* Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



