2509 Brookfield Ave

Reservoir Hill



The property is located on a quiet and quaint block in Reservoir Hill within walking distance of Druid Hill Lake. Directly up the block is Whitelock Community Farm where you can buy vegetables at their farm stand every Saturday. Just one block away you can enjoy free yoga at the neighborhood center or enjoy a walk around the Reservoir less than 1/4 mile up the street. You'll also enjoy plenty of on street free parking. Beautiful, bright and airy 3 Family Multi-Dwelling with duplex 3 bedroom apartment on top with 1 bath. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have all new carpeting. The 3rd bedroom has brand new hardwood floors.



***Students and Young single professionals are encouraged to apply

No Pets Allowed



