Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2509 Brookfield Ave

2509 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Reservoir Hill - Property Id: 109167

The property is located on a quiet and quaint block in Reservoir Hill within walking distance of Druid Hill Lake. Directly up the block is Whitelock Community Farm where you can buy vegetables at their farm stand every Saturday. Just one block away you can enjoy free yoga at the neighborhood center or enjoy a walk around the Reservoir less than 1/4 mile up the street. You'll also enjoy plenty of on street free parking. Beautiful, bright and airy 3 Family Multi-Dwelling with duplex 3 bedroom apartment on top with 1 bath. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have all new carpeting. The 3rd bedroom has brand new hardwood floors.

***Students and Young single professionals are encouraged to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109167
Property Id 109167

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4792382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Brookfield Ave have any available units?
2509 Brookfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Brookfield Ave have?
Some of 2509 Brookfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Brookfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Brookfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Brookfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Brookfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2509 Brookfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Brookfield Ave offers parking.
Does 2509 Brookfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Brookfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Brookfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2509 Brookfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Brookfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2509 Brookfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Brookfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Brookfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
