All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2505 Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2505 Jefferson Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2505 Jefferson Street

2505 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2505 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Mcelderry Park - Property Id: 256444

This great rental is available in May 2020. It has been fully renovated with updated kitchen and baths. A must see! Section 8 is welcomed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256444
Property Id 256444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5689061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Jefferson Street have any available units?
2505 Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Jefferson Street have?
Some of 2505 Jefferson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2505 Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 2505 Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Jefferson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 2505 Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 2505 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland