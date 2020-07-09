All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2471 Shirley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2471 Shirley Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:37 AM

2471 Shirley Avenue

2471 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2471 Shirley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Greenspring Area Newly Remodeled! Finished basement with tub bathroom. All New Flooring, Carpet, Modern Kitchen Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Storm Windows, HVAC, and much much more. Nearby schools include Clara Muhammad School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and Kennedy Krieger School Greenspring Campus. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Slater's Market and Giant Food. Nearby restaurants include Halal Food, Spring Garden Carry Out and Cameron's Seafood Market. This unit was just recently put on the market. Hurry, it will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
2471 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 2471 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2471 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2471 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
No, 2471 Shirley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2471 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2471 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2471 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2471 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2471 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2471 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland