2471 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Greenspring Area Newly Remodeled! Finished basement with tub bathroom. All New Flooring, Carpet, Modern Kitchen Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Storm Windows, HVAC, and much much more. Nearby schools include Clara Muhammad School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and Kennedy Krieger School Greenspring Campus. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Slater's Market and Giant Food. Nearby restaurants include Halal Food, Spring Garden Carry Out and Cameron's Seafood Market. This unit was just recently put on the market. Hurry, it will not last!!!