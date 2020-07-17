All apartments in Baltimore
2443 CALLOW AVE - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:36 PM

2443 CALLOW AVE - 1

2443 Callow Avenue · (443) 353-7523
Location

2443 Callow Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED. This spacious open floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment has it all.
Huge Master bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite bath with jacuzzi tub. 2 other bedrooms have large closets and tons of natural light. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, tons of cabinets and granite countertops. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout, In-unit laundry, central heat/ac, convenient to shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly with an additional security deposit and monthly fee. Video tour here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H-5G39enfI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have any available units?
2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have?
Some of 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 offer parking?
No, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have a pool?
No, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 CALLOW AVE - 1 has units with dishwashers.
