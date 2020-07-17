2443 CALLOW AVE - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED. This spacious open floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment has it all.

Huge Master bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite bath with jacuzzi tub. 2 other bedrooms have large closets and tons of natural light. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, tons of cabinets and granite countertops. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout, In-unit laundry, central heat/ac, convenient to shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly with an additional security deposit and monthly fee. Video tour here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H-5G39enfI