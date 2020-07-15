All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

2432 Eutaw Place - C

2432 Eutaw Place · (410) 244-3005
Location

2432 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS/ENORMOUS 2 bedroom 2 bathroom conveniently located in Reservoir Hill neighborhood. Street parking.

Located on the second floor with 1100 sq ft, 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling front windows, washer/dryer hookup and much more. Short walk from Baltimore Zoo, Druid Hill Park and The Art District.

Application fee is $35 per adult 18 years and older (Non-Refundable).

Qualifications?
-Income Verification (should be 3x the monthly rent) required
-Rental Verification (non-family member) required
-Employment Verification (employment should exceed 3months)
-Credit score at least 550 or better- credit & background check will be completed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have any available units?
2432 Eutaw Place - C has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2432 Eutaw Place - C currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Eutaw Place - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Eutaw Place - C pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C offer parking?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not offer parking.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have a pool?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have accessible units?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Eutaw Place - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 Eutaw Place - C does not have units with air conditioning.
