2432 Eutaw Place - C

GORGEOUS/ENORMOUS 2 bedroom 2 bathroom conveniently located in Reservoir Hill neighborhood. Street parking.



Located on the second floor with 1100 sq ft, 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling front windows, washer/dryer hookup and much more. Short walk from Baltimore Zoo, Druid Hill Park and The Art District.



Application fee is $35 per adult 18 years and older (Non-Refundable).



Qualifications?

-Income Verification (should be 3x the monthly rent) required

-Rental Verification (non-family member) required

-Employment Verification (employment should exceed 3months)

-Credit score at least 550 or better- credit & background check will be completed