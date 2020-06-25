All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

2411 FLEET STREET

2411 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 15th, this home was a top to bottom rehab just a few years ago and comes with all the modern upgrades you've been looking for, including two master suites and a half bathroom on the main level. Located in Canton just 1 block in from Patterson Park, which is 300 acres of green space. Laundry on the bedroom level. The two master suites upstairs feature double wide closets and en suite bathrooms. Roof deck is accessed through the hallway, so no need to walk through a bedroom to get to the deck. Virtual tour available upon request. Pets will require additional deposit. Applications $40 per adult applicant. First months rent and security deposit due prior to move in. Credit scores of 650+ required as well as household income to meet or exceed $83,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 FLEET STREET have any available units?
2411 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 2411 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2411 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 FLEET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2411 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 2411 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2411 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 2411 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2411 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2411 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.
