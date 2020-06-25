2411 FLEET STREET

Amenities

Available June 15th, this home was a top to bottom rehab just a few years ago and comes with all the modern upgrades you've been looking for, including two master suites and a half bathroom on the main level. Located in Canton just 1 block in from Patterson Park, which is 300 acres of green space. Laundry on the bedroom level. The two master suites upstairs feature double wide closets and en suite bathrooms. Roof deck is accessed through the hallway, so no need to walk through a bedroom to get to the deck. Virtual tour available upon request. Pets will require additional deposit. Applications $40 per adult applicant. First months rent and security deposit due prior to move in. Credit scores of 650+ required as well as household income to meet or exceed $83,000.