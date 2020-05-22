2409 MARYLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just Listed! Fully renovated Charles Village townhome! Historic elegance abounds in this 2017 renovation. Home features original hardwood floors; crown molding; and original wood banisters. Retrofitted in 2017 with zoned central a/c and heat. THREE Master Suites all with private bathrooms and one with additional sitting room/office. Two extra bedrooms with another full bath on third floor. Unfinished basement provides additional space for storage; rear deck gives space for outdoor entertaining. Close proximity to Hopkins, University of Baltimore, and MICA. Make an appointment to see it today! Also available for sale.