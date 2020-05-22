All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

2409 MARYLAND AVENUE

2409 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Listed! Fully renovated Charles Village townhome! Historic elegance abounds in this 2017 renovation. Home features original hardwood floors; crown molding; and original wood banisters. Retrofitted in 2017 with zoned central a/c and heat. THREE Master Suites all with private bathrooms and one with additional sitting room/office. Two extra bedrooms with another full bath on third floor. Unfinished basement provides additional space for storage; rear deck gives space for outdoor entertaining. Close proximity to Hopkins, University of Baltimore, and MICA. Make an appointment to see it today! Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2409 MARYLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2409 MARYLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 MARYLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
