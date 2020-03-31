All apartments in Baltimore
2408 HUDSON STREET
2408 HUDSON STREET

2408 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfectly situated in the heart of Canto enjoy a 360 degrees quintessential panoramic views. This corner unit comes with 3-bedroom and 3.5-baths architecturally designed spared no expense. Recently ~ and painstakingly ~ restoration and design of the two lower levels with a new third level addition encompassing two masters bedrooms with full private baths. Between the two upstairs bedrooms a beautiful 1920's Georgian Colonial staircase style with a hanging Langley Street Corona 12-Light Chandelier granting access to a full floor rooftop surrounded within/outdoors speakers systems and 4 Solar Bronze Outdoor Integrated LED Deck Post Lights. This property encompasses open modern living, functionality and holds balancing between privacy and family interactions. The main level is designed with the practicality of a in-law-suite for the enjoyment of family and friends to relax in tranquility with a generous size living room, a master bedroom with a double door full bathroom and/or with the potential space of live/work/invest opportunity with a 9~ feet height ceilings front facing large bay window, reset lighting through the home and a state of the art video intercom system with multiple point access control panels. The many windows in the second-floor living room and the kitchen is flooded with natural light and long open views. Entering graciously into the Chef's open kitchen designed for entertaining, decor with granite counters tops, granite kitchen island for storage, food prep, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with a double mountain oven-microwave, latest style of lights and a Europe style stainless steel curved tempered glass wall mount range hood and a double french doors lead to the rear second level deck for the enjoyment for friends and family gatherings during the approaching of spring and summer time. The 2408 Hudson corner dwelling features a superior convenient location nearby to all of the great shopping and dining opportunities, walking distance to the 1.5-mile point-to-point trail located Baltimore's Inner Harbor and walking distance to Patterson's Park. Nearby highways are 95 and close communities as Fells Point, Little Italy, and Inner Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
2408 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 2408 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2408 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2408 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2408 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2408 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2408 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2408 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2408 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2408 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
