2408 HUDSON STREET

Perfectly situated in the heart of Canto enjoy a 360 degrees quintessential panoramic views. This corner unit comes with 3-bedroom and 3.5-baths architecturally designed spared no expense. Recently ~ and painstakingly ~ restoration and design of the two lower levels with a new third level addition encompassing two masters bedrooms with full private baths. Between the two upstairs bedrooms a beautiful 1920's Georgian Colonial staircase style with a hanging Langley Street Corona 12-Light Chandelier granting access to a full floor rooftop surrounded within/outdoors speakers systems and 4 Solar Bronze Outdoor Integrated LED Deck Post Lights. This property encompasses open modern living, functionality and holds balancing between privacy and family interactions. The main level is designed with the practicality of a in-law-suite for the enjoyment of family and friends to relax in tranquility with a generous size living room, a master bedroom with a double door full bathroom and/or with the potential space of live/work/invest opportunity with a 9~ feet height ceilings front facing large bay window, reset lighting through the home and a state of the art video intercom system with multiple point access control panels. The many windows in the second-floor living room and the kitchen is flooded with natural light and long open views. Entering graciously into the Chef's open kitchen designed for entertaining, decor with granite counters tops, granite kitchen island for storage, food prep, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with a double mountain oven-microwave, latest style of lights and a Europe style stainless steel curved tempered glass wall mount range hood and a double french doors lead to the rear second level deck for the enjoyment for friends and family gatherings during the approaching of spring and summer time. The 2408 Hudson corner dwelling features a superior convenient location nearby to all of the great shopping and dining opportunities, walking distance to the 1.5-mile point-to-point trail located Baltimore's Inner Harbor and walking distance to Patterson's Park. Nearby highways are 95 and close communities as Fells Point, Little Italy, and Inner Harbor.