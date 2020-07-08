All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

2404 CHELSEA TERRACE

2404 Chelsea Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Turn Key, Move in Ready Home - Completely Renovated. Natural Hardwood floors, Recessed Lights throughout this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave), Wine/ Beverage Fridge with Granite Counter tops and ceramic back splash, new modern design cabinets and large kitchen island. Eat-in Kitchen and open floor plan to Family room and formal Dining room. Natural light fills the home with two front bay windows looking onto the low maintenance trek wrap-around front porch and french doors welcoming you onto the rear stone patio. The upper level features a Master suite with vault ceiling, walk-in closest and hardwood floors. Both upstairs bathrooms feature tile tub/ shower combination and double sink vanities, and a separate laundry room for ease of living. The two zone HVAC system will provide for comfortable living in the over 2,500 square feet of living space. Let the private driveway and lot welcome you home. Home Also Available to Purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have any available units?
2404 CHELSEA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have?
Some of 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2404 CHELSEA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 CHELSEA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

