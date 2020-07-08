2404 CHELSEA TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Turn Key, Move in Ready Home - Completely Renovated. Natural Hardwood floors, Recessed Lights throughout this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave), Wine/ Beverage Fridge with Granite Counter tops and ceramic back splash, new modern design cabinets and large kitchen island. Eat-in Kitchen and open floor plan to Family room and formal Dining room. Natural light fills the home with two front bay windows looking onto the low maintenance trek wrap-around front porch and french doors welcoming you onto the rear stone patio. The upper level features a Master suite with vault ceiling, walk-in closest and hardwood floors. Both upstairs bathrooms feature tile tub/ shower combination and double sink vanities, and a separate laundry room for ease of living. The two zone HVAC system will provide for comfortable living in the over 2,500 square feet of living space. Let the private driveway and lot welcome you home. Home Also Available to Purchase.