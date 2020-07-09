24 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FOR LEASE!! Just Reduced! Gorgeous updated and well cared for 2Bed/3 Bath home with tons of great features. Located in Canton & Patterson Park area, the First floor of this incredible home has fabulous open concept, hardwood flooring, recesses lighting, large living room, dining area and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, tons of storage and half bath. Upstairs there are 2 huge bedrooms each with their own full bath. Laundry also located upstairs in the hall between bedrooms. Basement has large finished living area & storage. Located only 2 blocks from Patterson Park, Restaurants, Shopping and more, the house also has a great rear yard that has the possibility of becoming a parking pad.