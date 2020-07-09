All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

24 S EAST AVENUE

24 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE!! Just Reduced! Gorgeous updated and well cared for 2Bed/3 Bath home with tons of great features. Located in Canton & Patterson Park area, the First floor of this incredible home has fabulous open concept, hardwood flooring, recesses lighting, large living room, dining area and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, tons of storage and half bath. Upstairs there are 2 huge bedrooms each with their own full bath. Laundry also located upstairs in the hall between bedrooms. Basement has large finished living area & storage. Located only 2 blocks from Patterson Park, Restaurants, Shopping and more, the house also has a great rear yard that has the possibility of becoming a parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
24 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 24 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
24 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 24 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 24 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 24 S EAST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 24 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 24 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 24 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 24 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

