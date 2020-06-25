All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2338 Fleet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2338 Fleet Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2338 Fleet Street

2338 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2338 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2338 Fleet Street Available 07/01/19 Charming 2 BR, 2.5 BA in Fells Point - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath completely renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash, stainless steel Appliances & designer cabinets. It has 2 Master Suites with Spa-like baths, a private Courtyard & 2 level deck with great rooftop views. Nest thermostat and security cameras already installed. Storage with outdoor shed and attic space.

-Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.
-Renter's Insurance Required.
-Utilites not included
-One month's rent Security Deposit, additional security deposit for pets

(RLNE4849953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Fleet Street have any available units?
2338 Fleet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Fleet Street have?
Some of 2338 Fleet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Fleet Street currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Fleet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Fleet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Fleet Street is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Fleet Street offer parking?
No, 2338 Fleet Street does not offer parking.
Does 2338 Fleet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Fleet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Fleet Street have a pool?
No, 2338 Fleet Street does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Fleet Street have accessible units?
No, 2338 Fleet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Fleet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Fleet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland