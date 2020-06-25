Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2338 Fleet Street Available 07/01/19 Charming 2 BR, 2.5 BA in Fells Point - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath completely renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash, stainless steel Appliances & designer cabinets. It has 2 Master Suites with Spa-like baths, a private Courtyard & 2 level deck with great rooftop views. Nest thermostat and security cameras already installed. Storage with outdoor shed and attic space.



-Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, clean criminal background check.

-Renter's Insurance Required.

-Utilites not included

-One month's rent Security Deposit, additional security deposit for pets



