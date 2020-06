Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This home has all the upgrades. Custom painting, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The kitchen features brand new appliances including a washer and dryer, flooring and cabinets. Finished basement (not in the picture). Fenced in backyard. Great location and minutes to the Inner Harbor. Crossroads are 24th, Charles St.