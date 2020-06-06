All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

2323 N Calvert St 1

2323 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

2323 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious apartment inthe heart of Charles Village - Property Id: 144234

This brand new renovated apartment is a vibrant setting where you can savor the very best of Baltimore charm and lifestyle.
From the exterior architecture of our this home, to the brand new remodeled interior of this home, and not to forget the LOCATION the apartment puts a premium superb design. This apartment is fully designed to include modern features like dark wooded cabinets, granite counter-tops and Premium stainless steel appliances. Imaging living where you can step out to different restaurant and be close to the Inner Harbor, East Harbor, Federal Hill and Camden Station. This apartment is minutes away from Mt Vernon, Peabody's, Station North, Johns Hopkins Campus, making it easy to enjoy arts, entertainment and dining. Washer and dryer will be coming in October.
Proof of renter's insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 2 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144234p
Property Id 144234

(RLNE5071323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have any available units?
2323 N Calvert St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have?
Some of 2323 N Calvert St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N Calvert St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N Calvert St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N Calvert St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 N Calvert St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 offer parking?
No, 2323 N Calvert St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 N Calvert St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have a pool?
No, 2323 N Calvert St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2323 N Calvert St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 N Calvert St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N Calvert St 1 has units with dishwashers.
