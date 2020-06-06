2323 N Calvert St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious apartment inthe heart of Charles Village - Property Id: 144234



This brand new renovated apartment is a vibrant setting where you can savor the very best of Baltimore charm and lifestyle.

From the exterior architecture of our this home, to the brand new remodeled interior of this home, and not to forget the LOCATION the apartment puts a premium superb design. This apartment is fully designed to include modern features like dark wooded cabinets, granite counter-tops and Premium stainless steel appliances. Imaging living where you can step out to different restaurant and be close to the Inner Harbor, East Harbor, Federal Hill and Camden Station. This apartment is minutes away from Mt Vernon, Peabody's, Station North, Johns Hopkins Campus, making it easy to enjoy arts, entertainment and dining. Washer and dryer will be coming in October.

Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 2 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

