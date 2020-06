Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Check out the cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath porch front row home with hardwood floors , renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The property has decks on the front and back of the house move in ready perfect for first time homebuyer or someone looking for an investment opportunity near public transportation, 295,95 or 695 .