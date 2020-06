Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

FREE RENT! Start lease July 1 and move in TODAY! in this RENOVATED home with COVERED PARKING!!!Open floor plan. Exposed brick. Coffered ceilings. Dine in Kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Finished lower level with full bath can be great 3d bedroom, home office or flex space. Just seconds from JHU, Fells Point, down town & all city living has to offer!!! Pets case by case. Signed lease, security deposit + first month's rent due at move in