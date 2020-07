Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom + den/1 bathroom townhome in Belair Edison!



Property highlights



- VOUCHERS WELCOME!

- Updated with laminate and carpet throughout

- Large living room with extra room ideal for office

- Plenty storage in full unfinished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors in a private fenced in backyard

- Plenty of street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets, no exceptions



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



