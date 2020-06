Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Gleaming hardwood floors on lower level. Brand new carpeting through-out second level. Large living room, perfect for entertaining. Huge eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Gorgeous, Ceramic tile bathroom. Big back yard, ideal for kids and for cook outs. Central Air. Appliances included and to be installed prior to move in. Close to transportation and shopping. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.