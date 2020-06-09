All apartments in Baltimore
2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD

2265 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Free rental application!! Water, & Security System included in monthly rent. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2 full bathroom fully remodeled home ready for a new family! Enjoy the finished basement with an exterior walk out, and tons of space for entertaining and comfortable living! Lots of natural light throughout the house, and 9 ft. Ceilings!! The house also boasts spacious bedrooms on every floor, updated alliances, granite counter tops, new flooring, fresh paint, new tile, and updated bathrooms. The house is also equipped with Vivint smart home security, front and rear cameras. Naturally you'll enjoy luxury downtown living! The house is close to shopping, food, entertainment, metro /public transportation, Baltimore zoo, druid lake, and multiple universities and hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have any available units?
2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have?
Some of 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

