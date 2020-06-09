2265 REISTERSTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Free rental application!! Water, & Security System included in monthly rent. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2 full bathroom fully remodeled home ready for a new family! Enjoy the finished basement with an exterior walk out, and tons of space for entertaining and comfortable living! Lots of natural light throughout the house, and 9 ft. Ceilings!! The house also boasts spacious bedrooms on every floor, updated alliances, granite counter tops, new flooring, fresh paint, new tile, and updated bathrooms. The house is also equipped with Vivint smart home security, front and rear cameras. Naturally you'll enjoy luxury downtown living! The house is close to shopping, food, entertainment, metro /public transportation, Baltimore zoo, druid lake, and multiple universities and hospitals.