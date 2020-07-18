All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2234 Essex St

2234 Essex Street · (410) 877-4090
Location

2234 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2234 Essex St · Avail. now

$1,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed 1 Bath Canton Rowhome with Roof Deck - The main floor features a large living room, wood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and gas oven, as well a s newly renovated full bathroom.

The upper floor features a large master bedroom, as well as a den/office. All rooms on the 2nd floor have brand new carpeting.

This property also features a roof deck with panoramic views of the city.

Ideally situated 2 blocks from Patterson Park, 2 blocks from Fells Point, and 5 blocks from Canton Square.

Convenient to 95, 83 Downtown

1 year lease: 1,795.00 per month
2 year lease: 1,745.00 per month

We are able to provide virtual tours as well as individual in person tours.

Contact Stevens Management to schedule a tour today.

call/text: 410-877-4090
email: info@stevensmgmt.net
facebook messenger: m.me/StevensMgt

(RLNE5906116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Essex St have any available units?
2234 Essex St has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 Essex St have?
Some of 2234 Essex St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Essex St currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Essex St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Essex St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 Essex St is pet friendly.
Does 2234 Essex St offer parking?
No, 2234 Essex St does not offer parking.
Does 2234 Essex St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Essex St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Essex St have a pool?
No, 2234 Essex St does not have a pool.
Does 2234 Essex St have accessible units?
No, 2234 Essex St does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Essex St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 Essex St does not have units with dishwashers.
