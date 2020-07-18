2234 Essex St

Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath Canton Rowhome with Roof Deck - The main floor features a large living room, wood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and gas oven, as well a s newly renovated full bathroom.
The upper floor features a large master bedroom, as well as a den/office. All rooms on the 2nd floor have brand new carpeting.
This property also features a roof deck with panoramic views of the city.
Ideally situated 2 blocks from Patterson Park, 2 blocks from Fells Point, and 5 blocks from Canton Square.
Convenient to 95, 83 Downtown
1 year lease: 1,795.00 per month
2 year lease: 1,745.00 per month
We are able to provide virtual tours as well as individual in person tours.
Contact Stevens Management to schedule a tour today.
call/text: 410-877-4090
email: info@stevensmgmt.net
facebook messenger: m.me/StevensMgt
(RLNE5906116)