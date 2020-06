Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor of charming building located in Historic Old Goucher neighborhood. Conveniently located near Penn Station, MICA, UB, and JHU Homewood Campus. Sophomore Coffee, Larder, and Fadensonnen are just downstairs for your enjoyment day or night. This is an up and coming neighborhood known for its diversity, come check it out today! This unit won't last long! $875/mo water included