Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

220 WARREN AVENUE

220 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 Warren Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Spacious and elegant 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA plus den Federal Hill town home-- just doors away from Federal Hill Park. Formal living & dining rooms, 2 story atrium sunroom/den and 2 story roof deck with incredible 360 degree views of the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, and the downtown skyline. 2 fireplaces, beautiful wood floors and lovely staircase. Private, fenced rear courtyard. 1st floor powder room and renovated upper floor laundry and bathrooms. So much wonderful space! Owner will consider short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 WARREN AVENUE have any available units?
220 WARREN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 WARREN AVENUE have?
Some of 220 WARREN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 WARREN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
220 WARREN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 WARREN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 220 WARREN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 220 WARREN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 WARREN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 220 WARREN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 WARREN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 WARREN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
