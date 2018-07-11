220 WARREN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Spacious and elegant 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA plus den Federal Hill town home-- just doors away from Federal Hill Park. Formal living & dining rooms, 2 story atrium sunroom/den and 2 story roof deck with incredible 360 degree views of the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, and the downtown skyline. 2 fireplaces, beautiful wood floors and lovely staircase. Private, fenced rear courtyard. 1st floor powder room and renovated upper floor laundry and bathrooms. So much wonderful space! Owner will consider short term rental.