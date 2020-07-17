220 S East Ave

Amenities

Updated 2 bdrm/2.5 bath home just blocks from Patterson Park. Each bedroom has wood floors and its own full bathroom. You won't be able to go back to a regular shower after you experience the wall mounted shower heads in the front bedroom's bathroom. Rear bedroom has a large balcony, perfect for enjoying all of the sights and sounds of the city. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. Exposed brick in the living rm/dining rm combo. Modern kitchen, with lots of storage space. Partially finished basement. Washer/dryer included. You mas ask yourself, "Sure, the house is amazing, but where am I going to find parking?". Well, ask no more because there is parking right at the back of your new home! Now, you no longer have to worry about sacrificing parking to experience the best that Baltimore has to offer. Apply today and and get settled in your new home.