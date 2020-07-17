All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

220 S East Ave

220 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bdrm/2.5 bath home just blocks from Patterson Park. Each bedroom has wood floors and its own full bathroom. You won't be able to go back to a regular shower after you experience the wall mounted shower heads in the front bedroom's bathroom. Rear bedroom has a large balcony, perfect for enjoying all of the sights and sounds of the city. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. Exposed brick in the living rm/dining rm combo. Modern kitchen, with lots of storage space. Partially finished basement. Washer/dryer included. You mas ask yourself, "Sure, the house is amazing, but where am I going to find parking?". Well, ask no more because there is parking right at the back of your new home! Now, you no longer have to worry about sacrificing parking to experience the best that Baltimore has to offer. Apply today and and get settled in your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S East Ave have any available units?
220 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S East Ave have?
Some of 220 S East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
220 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 220 S East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 220 S East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 220 S East Ave offers parking.
Does 220 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 220 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 220 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 220 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S East Ave has units with dishwashers.
