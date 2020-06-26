All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 220 N MADEIRA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
220 N MADEIRA STREET
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

220 N MADEIRA STREET

220 North Madeira Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 North Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Located STEPS away from John's Hopkins Hospital and all of Baltimore's PRIME ATTRACTIONS - enjoy THE ULTIMATE downtown living experience living in close proximity to entertainment in HARBOR EAST, FELLS POINT & CANTON!!!This LUXURY, SPACIOUS two bedroom home features - Hard wood floors, exposed brick, GOURMET KITCHEN, modern appliances, FINISHED basement and RESERVED OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE in a private lot for an additional $50.00 per month!Do not miss the opportunity to call this stunning property home!!! The rent is $1,500.00 per month -- and includes trash pick up & ASG security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have any available units?
220 N MADEIRA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 220 N MADEIRA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
220 N MADEIRA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N MADEIRA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 220 N MADEIRA STREET offers parking.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have a pool?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have accessible units?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 N MADEIRA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 N MADEIRA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland