Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

215 S MACON

215 S Macon St · No Longer Available
Location

215 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
new construction
This newly built spectacular contemporary home can be the place that you can call home! the Newly built Oldham Crossing~s location can~t be replaced! While you want to relax and enjoy your home after a long day of work, the Location can be minutes away from Canton, I-95 and I-895, you'll have an easy commute to downtown Baltimore or points north or south of the city at no time! Do you work at Johns Hopkins Bayview MC? it is less than a mile away from the Bayview Campus so you~ll have more time to enjoy your new home and less time commuting. Close to Canton Crossing Shopping Center! You are only 10 min away from Downtown Baltimore, Harbor East, and Fells Point! Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy Contemporary living within the limits of HIstoric Baltimore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S MACON have any available units?
215 S MACON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 S MACON have?
Some of 215 S MACON's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 S MACON currently offering any rent specials?
215 S MACON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S MACON pet-friendly?
No, 215 S MACON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 215 S MACON offer parking?
No, 215 S MACON does not offer parking.
Does 215 S MACON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 S MACON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S MACON have a pool?
No, 215 S MACON does not have a pool.
Does 215 S MACON have accessible units?
No, 215 S MACON does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S MACON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 S MACON has units with dishwashers.

