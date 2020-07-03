215 S MACON

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities new construction

This newly built spectacular contemporary home can be the place that you can call home! the Newly built Oldham Crossing~s location can~t be replaced! While you want to relax and enjoy your home after a long day of work, the Location can be minutes away from Canton, I-95 and I-895, you'll have an easy commute to downtown Baltimore or points north or south of the city at no time! Do you work at Johns Hopkins Bayview MC? it is less than a mile away from the Bayview Campus so you~ll have more time to enjoy your new home and less time commuting. Close to Canton Crossing Shopping Center! You are only 10 min away from Downtown Baltimore, Harbor East, and Fells Point! Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy Contemporary living within the limits of HIstoric Baltimore!