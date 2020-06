Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

***TEXT RON FOR TOURS!!*** ***443-447-5238*** This is a stunning completely renovated 4 bedroom townhouse in a great area! Just minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital and major interstates! 1st level has a huge open floor plan with new hardwood floors and accent brick wall! Kitchen is completely updated and modern with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and a beautiful island! Move to the basement you will find 2 large bedrooms with a lovely updated full bath! 2nd level you will find 2 more spacious bedrooms. A gorgeous full bath in the hallway. Master bedroom has its own personal full bathroom! HOME HAS A PARKING PAD THAT COMFORTABLY FIT 4 CARS! BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!