Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AFFORDABLE AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET & STACKABLE WASHER& DRYER. SECURED FRONT AND BACK DOORS, FENCED IN BACKYARD, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM. MOVE IN READY! APPLICANTS INCOME MUST BE 33,250.00 ANNUALLY, WITH A CREDIT SCORE OF 600. TO APPLY ONLINE, GO TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM, TYPE IN THE ADDRESS, SELECT RENTAL AND FILL OUT APPLICATION. ALL PERSONS OVERS 18 THAT WILL BE LIVING IN THE PROPERTY MUST APPLY.