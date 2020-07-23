All apartments in Baltimore
211 Penn Street

211 Penn Street · (410) 960-4492
Location

211 Penn Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/15/20 Furnished & Renovated| University of Maryland - Property Id: 322367

Fully furnished and renovated downtown smart-home with four bedrooms, two full baths, and roof-top deck. Located in the heart of a safe, quiet, and historic downtown neighborhood. Former award-winning Airbnb now set up as a longterm rental home, owned by a local Super Host. The home is just 30-feet from the University of Maryl and Walking distance to the convention center, stadiums, inner harbor, and most tourist attractions in Baltimore. Great for students and visiting medical staff.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/211-penn-street-baltimore-md/322367
Property Id 322367

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Penn Street have any available units?
211 Penn Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Penn Street have?
Some of 211 Penn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Penn Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Penn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 211 Penn Street offer parking?
No, 211 Penn Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Penn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Penn Street have a pool?
No, 211 Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Penn Street has units with dishwashers.
