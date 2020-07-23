211 Penn Street

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 Furnished & Renovated| University of Maryland - Property Id: 322367



Fully furnished and renovated downtown smart-home with four bedrooms, two full baths, and roof-top deck. Located in the heart of a safe, quiet, and historic downtown neighborhood. Former award-winning Airbnb now set up as a longterm rental home, owned by a local Super Host. The home is just 30-feet from the University of Maryl and Walking distance to the convention center, stadiums, inner harbor, and most tourist attractions in Baltimore. Great for students and visiting medical staff.

No Dogs Allowed



