Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Nice remodeled large 1st floor apartment at a great price! Carpet throughout, ceramic tile in the kitchen, ceramic tiles in bathroom, walking distance to Harlem Square Park. Our office has many rental and sale properties for more info on our inventory Call or Text: 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com