Baltimore, MD
206 N DUNCAN STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

206 N DUNCAN STREET

206 North Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 North Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
High-End Townhome available for Rent in secluded Duncan Square, Butchers Hill. This End of Group Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathroom for $1,850/month. This home features High-End Renovations, including a Large Kitchen w/ S/S Appliances, Island, Granite & Ceramic Tile Floors. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the 1st floor, 1/2 Bathroom with Barn-Door & Exposed Brick. Large Master Suite with Full Bathroom. Huge Rooftop Deck w/ Breathtaking Views. Personal Parking with lovely Garden, Water Feature. Just 1 block from Johns Hopkins! Very Quiet street. Schedule your tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have any available units?
206 N DUNCAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have?
Some of 206 N DUNCAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N DUNCAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
206 N DUNCAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N DUNCAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 206 N DUNCAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 206 N DUNCAN STREET offers parking.
Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 N DUNCAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have a pool?
No, 206 N DUNCAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 206 N DUNCAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N DUNCAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 N DUNCAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

