206 N DUNCAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

High-End Townhome available for Rent in secluded Duncan Square, Butchers Hill. This End of Group Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathroom for $1,850/month. This home features High-End Renovations, including a Large Kitchen w/ S/S Appliances, Island, Granite & Ceramic Tile Floors. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the 1st floor, 1/2 Bathroom with Barn-Door & Exposed Brick. Large Master Suite with Full Bathroom. Huge Rooftop Deck w/ Breathtaking Views. Personal Parking with lovely Garden, Water Feature. Just 1 block from Johns Hopkins! Very Quiet street. Schedule your tour Today!