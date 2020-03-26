All apartments in Baltimore
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2045 East Fairmount Avenue · (410) 312-0000
Location

2045 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This custom townhome was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a back yard, a terrace, rooftop deck, and a beautiful modern kitchen. Located in Butchers Hill, the home is walking distance to Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park, local restaurants, and a short hike to Fells Point. The block also boasts a small park, castle park, which hosts community events monthly such as movie night. Great community, great house. House available to come furnished. Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
