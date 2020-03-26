2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

This custom townhome was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a back yard, a terrace, rooftop deck, and a beautiful modern kitchen. Located in Butchers Hill, the home is walking distance to Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park, local restaurants, and a short hike to Fells Point. The block also boasts a small park, castle park, which hosts community events monthly such as movie night. Great community, great house. House available to come furnished. Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.