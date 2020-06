Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath rowhome in Morrell Park. Perfect someone looking for an easy commute. 2 large bedrooms and full bath on top level. The basement is fully finished with own entry way, full bath and kitchenette. Perfect for a 3rd room or entertainment space. You do not want to miss this beautiful renovation!