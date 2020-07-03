2028 HARMAN AVENUE

Amenities
Rent or rent with option to buy! Come see this gorgeous, completely renovated end unit on a quiet street located less than 1 minute from rt 95 and 5 minutes to downtown! Choose to have a 3 bedroom lower level master suite or 2 bedrooms with a finished lower level bonus room/man cave with a bathroom. Relax or entertain in the open concept eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar open to the family room. Granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, brand new appliances including double door fridge with outside ice and water dispenser! Rent includes $100/water. Come tour your new home today!