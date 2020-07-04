All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2027 FLEET STREET
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:22 PM

2027 FLEET STREET

2027 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAIALBLE UPON REQUEST! 4 full levels of elegant and stylish finishes in this 4 bed, 4 bath home with Water Views and Parking all in the heart of Fells Point! Open floorplan with hardwood floors, coffered ceiling, moldings, brick accent walls, surround sound speakers and a pretty grey & white palate throughout. Designated dining space opens directly to gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, custom backsplash & gas range with hood. 2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. 3rd floor Master level with en suite bath featuring double vanity sinks and glass wrapped standing shower, laundry, wet bar and access to double tiered rooftop deck. Entertain on large rooftop deck with spectacular panoramic views of the Baltimore waterfront and city skyline. Fully finished basement with 4th bedroom/office and 4th full bathroom. 1 car Parking space available in private lot. Excellent location surrounded by Charming Fells Point dining, shops and waterfront and flanked by chic Harbor East and hip Canton neighborhoods ensuring every conceivable city amenity is within a minutes reach. Only blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital makes this home perfectly situated for a Hopkins employee or student but also close to Kennedy Krieger and downtown Baltimore. In unit Laundry and Pets considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 FLEET STREET have any available units?
2027 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 2027 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2027 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 FLEET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2027 FLEET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2027 FLEET STREET offers parking.
Does 2027 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 2027 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2027 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2027 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.

