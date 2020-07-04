2027 FLEET STREET

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAIALBLE UPON REQUEST! 4 full levels of elegant and stylish finishes in this 4 bed, 4 bath home with Water Views and Parking all in the heart of Fells Point! Open floorplan with hardwood floors, coffered ceiling, moldings, brick accent walls, surround sound speakers and a pretty grey & white palate throughout. Designated dining space opens directly to gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, custom backsplash & gas range with hood. 2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. 3rd floor Master level with en suite bath featuring double vanity sinks and glass wrapped standing shower, laundry, wet bar and access to double tiered rooftop deck. Entertain on large rooftop deck with spectacular panoramic views of the Baltimore waterfront and city skyline. Fully finished basement with 4th bedroom/office and 4th full bathroom. 1 car Parking space available in private lot. Excellent location surrounded by Charming Fells Point dining, shops and waterfront and flanked by chic Harbor East and hip Canton neighborhoods ensuring every conceivable city amenity is within a minutes reach. Only blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital makes this home perfectly situated for a Hopkins employee or student but also close to Kennedy Krieger and downtown Baltimore. In unit Laundry and Pets considered!