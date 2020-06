Amenities

Spacious, Newer Rowhome. Featuring Insane Roof Top Deck and Fireplace in Living Room. 3 Car Parking (2 Car Garage + 1 Outside Garage), 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath on Main Level. Don't Miss Out On the Opportunity to Rent Right Between Fells Point and Canton. Best of Both Worlds. Walking Distance to Waterfront Promenade. Close Proximity to Hopkins Hospital. Landlord Prefers Longer Lease. Main Level Furniture Possibly Included.