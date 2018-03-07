All apartments in Baltimore
2017 E HOFFMAN ST
2017 E HOFFMAN ST

2017 East Hoffman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 East Hoffman Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Two bedroom two and half bath, totally renovated, rowhouse in the heart of East Baltimore City. Minutes to downtown, short blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital and accessible by public transportation. Ready to move-in. Washer/Dryer in the unit. It was total got out with building a complete wood framing inside brick shell in 2010 and all new sheet rocks and steps etc~New 200 volts meter and electrical wiring, gas line is blocked inside the house since it is operating just by electricity.New decking and heat pump central air.New total plumbing and facilities. It also has sump pump. Baltimore City Rental License. The property has been inspected for lead. Housing vouchers welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

