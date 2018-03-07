2017 E HOFFMAN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Two bedroom two and half bath, totally renovated, rowhouse in the heart of East Baltimore City. Minutes to downtown, short blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital and accessible by public transportation. Ready to move-in. Washer/Dryer in the unit. It was total got out with building a complete wood framing inside brick shell in 2010 and all new sheet rocks and steps etc~New 200 volts meter and electrical wiring, gas line is blocked inside the house since it is operating just by electricity.New decking and heat pump central air.New total plumbing and facilities. It also has sump pump. Baltimore City Rental License. The property has been inspected for lead. Housing vouchers welcome