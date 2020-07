Amenities

Large living room with refinished hardwood floors. Separate dining room with refinished hardwood floors are large bay window. Cute galley style kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator. Off street parking in the rear of house. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also a large full bathroom. Basement has a fam-room with carpeting and half bath as well. CAC. Pets are case by case.