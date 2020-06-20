All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
20 S CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

20 S CENTRAL AVENUE

20 South Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 South Central Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Triple net lease. Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet. This is a fantastic opportunity for multitude for business/office space. 3,120 SQ FT. You can rent the entire building OR you can rent the top or bottom floor - $1,900 each. Possibilities are endless. There is also a garage/dock that can be utilized. The main floor consists of one LARGE OPEN FLOOR-PLAN - souring ceilings with tons of natural light and exposed brick everywhere. 1 small half-bathroom. The second level consists of 3 offices (2 small 1 large), Cathedral Ceilings, exposed wood beams, 1 half-bathroom, hardwood flooring and tons of windows.Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet READY TO LEASE. Call for private showing or to inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
20 S CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20 S CENTRAL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 S CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland