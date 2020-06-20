20 S CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Triple net lease. Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet. This is a fantastic opportunity for multitude for business/office space. 3,120 SQ FT. You can rent the entire building OR you can rent the top or bottom floor - $1,900 each. Possibilities are endless. There is also a garage/dock that can be utilized. The main floor consists of one LARGE OPEN FLOOR-PLAN - souring ceilings with tons of natural light and exposed brick everywhere. 1 small half-bathroom. The second level consists of 3 offices (2 small 1 large), Cathedral Ceilings, exposed wood beams, 1 half-bathroom, hardwood flooring and tons of windows.Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet READY TO LEASE. Call for private showing or to inquire.