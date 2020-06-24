All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1936 East Lafayette street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1936 East Lafayette street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1936 East Lafayette street - 1

1936 E Lafayette Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1936 E Lafayette Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE CALL FROM 9AM - 7PM WEEKDAYS AND 9AM-4PM ON WEEKENDS

1000 Month

AVAILABLE Now

This property offers three bedroom-private bedroom for rent (in a private house). The large kitchen large back yard.

Close to shopping and public transportation. Minutes away from downtown Baltimore and close to John Hopkins University and Morgan State University. All utilities are included!

The property is shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Call between 9am - 7pm or email ucp1124@yahoo.com for additional information.
Close to Old Town Mall, The Gallery Mall, Giant grocery store, and public transportation. Minutes away from downtown Baltimore and close to John Hopkins University and Morgan State University. All utilities are included!

The property is shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Call between 9am - 7pm or email ucp1124@yahoo.com for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have any available units?
1936 East Lafayette street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have?
Some of 1936 East Lafayette street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1936 East Lafayette street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 East Lafayette street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland