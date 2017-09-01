1929 W. Lombard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Booth - Boyd Neighborhood! - Move-In now to this spacious and renovated townhome in the Booth - Boyd neighborhood. If you love to cook you'll love this amazing upgraded kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage with an abundant amount of beautiful oak cabinetry. All stylish black appliances include:

* Gas Stove and Oven

* Built-In Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Full Size Refrigerator with Bottom Drawer Freezer (Wow!)

Ceramic tiling in the kitchen and bathrooms, Hard Wood floors in finished living areas and carpeted bedrooms! Fenced yard and balcony with beautiful tree lined views.

So much to offer in this beautiful home!



Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500

This home will not last long!



Section 8 Accepted.



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5744011)