Baltimore, MD
1929 W. Lombard Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1929 W. Lombard Street

1929 West Lombard Street · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1929 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
West Pratt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1929 W. Lombard Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Booth - Boyd Neighborhood! - Move-In now to this spacious and renovated townhome in the Booth - Boyd neighborhood. If you love to cook you'll love this amazing upgraded kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage with an abundant amount of beautiful oak cabinetry. All stylish black appliances include:
* Gas Stove and Oven
* Built-In Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Full Size Refrigerator with Bottom Drawer Freezer (Wow!)
Ceramic tiling in the kitchen and bathrooms, Hard Wood floors in finished living areas and carpeted bedrooms! Fenced yard and balcony with beautiful tree lined views.
So much to offer in this beautiful home!

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5744011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 W. Lombard Street have any available units?
1929 W. Lombard Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 W. Lombard Street have?
Some of 1929 W. Lombard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 W. Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1929 W. Lombard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 W. Lombard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1929 W. Lombard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1929 W. Lombard Street offer parking?
No, 1929 W. Lombard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1929 W. Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 W. Lombard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 W. Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 1929 W. Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1929 W. Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 1929 W. Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 W. Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 W. Lombard Street has units with dishwashers.
